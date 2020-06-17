North Korean official Kim Yo Jong (L) condemned the South and President Moon Jae-in (R) on Wednesday for not carrying out past agreements. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

June 17 (UPI) -- North Korean senior official Kim Yo Jong blamed the South for the decline in inter-Korea relations on Wednesday, a day after Pyongyang demolished the Inter-Korean Liaison Office and threatened to move troops into the disarmed areas of the Korean demilitarized zone.

Kim, the powerful younger sister of Kim Jong Un, said on state media the South has not done enough to curb the activities of defectors. Activists have sent rice and anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border by balloon. They recently pledged to launch more balloons in defiance of the North.

Last week South Korea charged the defectors with violating inter-Korea cooperation laws. On Wednesday, Kim said the South's actions, which critics say could infringe on free speech, was not enough.

Leaflet distribution "occurred because of the connivance of the South Korean authorities," Kim said.

The North Korean official also said South Korean President Moon Jae-in should have apologized and reflected for his actions during his speech on Monday, the 20th anniversary of a historic agreement.

Moon "should have made a firm commitment to prevent the recurrence" of leaflet activism, Kim said.

The South Korean president also did apply "firm resolve" when carrying out declarations he and Kim Jong Un signed in 2018, Kim Yo Jong added.

The North Korean official took issue with a U.S.-South Korea working group, and claimed bilateral intelligence sharing was interfering with inter-Korea ties.

Earlier on Wednesday Seoul warned Pyongyang against further provocations.

During a meeting with North Korean experts and local politicians, Moon said he "personally feels disappointed, angry and frustrated" following the North's actions, Newsis reported.

Moon added he would not give up on engaging the North, however.

"If necessary, I will start again from the beginning," Moon said.

On Monday Moon had called for a "breakthrough" on North Korea. The following day, North Korea went ahead with the demolition of the liaison office.