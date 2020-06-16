Shoppers visit an Apple store in Beijing. A new report says the trade war between the United States and China is hurting both countries. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- The United States' trade war with China pulled down the country down to No. 10 in the World Competitiveness Rankings released Tuesday.

The annual ranking by Switzerland's Institute for Management Development showed the United States, the world's top economy, falling from No. 3 to No. 10 after being ranked No. 1 just two years ago. The institute blamed the Trump administration's trade war with China for creating uncertainties.

Advertisement

China, the world's second-largest economy, fell six spots in the ranking to No. 20.

"For the second year in a row, the [United States] failed to fight back, having been toppled from its number one spot last year by Singapore, and coming in at 10th," the institute said in a statement. "Trade wars have damaged both China and the [United States'] economies, reversing their positive growth trajectories."

Singapore for the second year in a row was lisedt as the world's most competitive economy, followed by Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Hong Kong. Sweden, Norway, Canada and the United Arab Emirates also ranked ahead of the United States in the survey.

"There is no single nation in the world that has succeeded in a sustainable way without preserving the prosperity of its people," Arturo Bris, director of the IMD World Competitiveness Center, said in a statement.

"Competitiveness refers to such an objective: It determines how countries, regions and companies manage their competencies to achieve long-term growth, generate jobs and increase welfare. Competitiveness is therefore a way toward progress that does not result in winners and losers -- when two countries compete, both are better off," Bris said.