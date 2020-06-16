A displaced girl waits for water at a temporary shelter in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 29. Gallup's index listed Afghanistan as the nation with the greatest share of citizens in the "high" vulnerability range. File Photo by Hedayatullah Amid/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- About 750 million people worldwide are unable to afford food or shelter, or both, according to a new research report published Tuesday.

Gallup reported in its Basic Needs Vulnerability Index that about one in seven adults classify as part of the "high vulnerability" group, meaning they struggle to afford food and/or shelter and don't have any support systems.

The figures, compiled in almost 150 countries last year, said every nation has "high vulnerability" populations. Afghanistan has the greatest share in this group, 50 percent, and several nations -- including Britain, Sweden and Singapore -- have the lowest share at 1 percent.

Gallup's index found that a person's health plays a factor in their vulnerability classification.

"More than four in 10 of the highly vulnerable (41 percent) say they have health problems that keep them from doing activities that people their age normally do," Gallup wrote. "This percentage drops to 29 percent among those who are moderately vulnerable and to 14 percent among those with low vulnerability."

Nearly half of the world's population, 47 percent, is in the "low" vulnerability category -- those who can afford food and shelter and have supporting systems like relatives or friends.

Thirty-nine percent fell into the "moderate" category -- those who, at times, were unable to afford the basics but have friends or family for support.

Other very highly vulnerable populations were found in Benin (49 percent), Malawi (36 percent) and Togo (34 percent). India, home to one of the world's fastest-growing economies, is listed in the "high" category with 30 percent of its population vulnerable.

Five percent of the United States fell into the "high" vulnerability group, tied with Russia, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.

Gallup surveyed more than 140,000 people in 142 nations to compile the index, which has a margin of error between 1.5 and 5.4 points.