A USAF F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Britain. A U.S. pilot based at the station crashed on Monday during training in an F-15C, officials said. File Photo by U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew/UPI

June 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force F-15 fighter jet crashed into the North Sea off the coast of Britain on Monday and the condition of the pilot is unknown.

The USAF 48th Fighter Wing, based at the RAF Lakenheath station, said in a statement the F-15C Eagle crashed during a training mission early Monday morning. Though some F-15s can carry two pilots, military officials said the "C" variant involved in Monday's crash carried just one.

"The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and U.K. Search and Rescue have been called to support," it said.

Rescue teams from the British Maritime & Coastguard Agency were sent to the crash site in the North Sea, about 85 miles off Flamborough Head in Yorkshire.

"Our helicopter from Humberside has been sent along with Bridlington and Scarborough [Royal National Lifeboat Institution] lifeboats," HM Coastguard tweeted.

Other vessels nearby aided in the search after HM Coastguard issued a mayday call.

"The cause of the crash is unknown and the pilot is still missing," Col. Will Marshall, commander of 48th Fighter Wing, said. "We remain hopeful he will be located and thank the U.K. search and rescue agencies for their timely response."