Employees of Seoul city hall in South Korea infringed on the civil rights of LGBT individuals, the city said Monday. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

June 15 (UPI) -- An independent civil rights committee with the city of Seoul says in a new report city hall employees violated the human rights of sexual minorities in 2019, according to a South Korean press report.

Local newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported Monday a 2019 petition signed by 17 Seoul city employees opposing the use of Seoul Plaza during an annual Queer Culture Festival was found to have infringed on the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender population.

Advertisement

In the annual report on protecting the rights of Seoul residents released on Monday, city hall said the petition was used to "damage the character and dignity of sexual minorities."

Words that "expressed discrimination and hate" were used to single out LGBT individuals, the report said.

"The relevant government officials did not oppose the event because it was related to sexual minorities, but rather opposed it because it was an 'obscene' event," the city report said, referring to "arbitrary" descriptions used in the petition.

The city's evaluation suggested the petition had the potential to influence public opinion of South Korea's LGBT population.

"As a result, the general public is highly likely to perceive sexual minority groups are obscene, which may lead to discrimination or hate against sexual minorities."

South Korea's civil and human rights committee also said there were a total of 29 cases of rights violations among city hall workers, including eight recorded cases of workplace sexual harassment and one case that encroached on religious freedoms.

Parts of the annual Queer Culture Festival began to be held in central Seoul in recent years.

In 2015, the top U.S. diplomat to Seoul attended pride month events in Seoul Plaza and expressed support for the advancement of LGBT rights.

South Korean newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun reported earlier this month the U.S. Embassy in Seoul unfurled a massive rainbow flag of gay pride to show support for pride month in June.

The U.S. Embassy has also raised a "Black Lives Matter" banner in support of recent protests.