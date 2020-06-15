South Korean citizens ordered the prosecution to review its probe into Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong. An outside expert panel will make a final review on the case. Photo by Jeong Byung-hyuk/UPI News Korea

SEOUL, June 15 (UPI) -- A panel of South Korean citizens has ordered the prosecution to review its probe into Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office convened a 15-member committee, which included a taxi driver, a teacher and a former bureaucrat, by randomly selecting them from a pool of roughly 150 people.

After hours of discussion, a majority of the 15 members voted last week in favor of having a panel of outside experts review the validity of the criminal investigation into Lee.

The decision came just a day after the court rejected the prosecution's request to issue an arrest warrant for the 51-year-old Samsung scion.

Over the past 20 months, the prosecution has investigated allegations that Lee had increased his control over Samsung Group through a controversial merger between two Samsung units in 2015.

Back then, Lee was accused of having illegally manipulated the two units' values to increase his stake in the newly amalgamated company. Lee has denied the allegations.

As the only son of Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, Lee Jae-yong is heir apparent to South Korea's largest business conglomerate. He is already a de-facto leader of the company in place of his bedridden father.

The experts panel is expected to meet late this month at earliest, and is made of hundreds of professors, journalists and legal professionals.