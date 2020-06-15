British automaker Jaguar Land Rover announced Monday that it would cut 1,000 jobs in Britain because of COVID-19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover announced Monday that it would be eliminating 1,100 contractor jobs in the United Kingdom as part of a COVID-19-induced "transformation program."

The largest automotive manufacturer in Britain reported a $630 million loss and a drop in sales of more than 30 percent in the fourth quarter. Showrooms and factories were closed during the pandemic lockdowns.

"Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has taken the difficult decision to reduce the number of contract-agency employees in its manufacturing plants over the coming months," a statement from the company said.

"Our immediate priority has been the health and well-being of our people -- and this remains the case as we have now begun the gradual, safe restart of our operations," CEO Sir Ralf Speth said in a company statement.

Other British-made luxury carmakers Bentley, Aston Martin and McLaren all announced about 3,000 British job cuts in early June, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Jaguar Land Rover cut about 500 jobs in January, before the pandemic, as the company announced it would devote resources to electric vehicles.

The company employs about 32,000 in Britain and cut about 5,000 jobs in 2019.

JLR and other British car companies are also making budget adjustments to survive a "Hard Brexit," which could knock U.K.-produced cars out of alignment with European vehicle pollution standards, the Guardian reported in January.

JLR will continue to focus on electric vehicles and open a new battery assembly center near Birmingham this year, the company report said.