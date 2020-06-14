A truck exploded while transporting liquefied gas on a Chinese highway on Saturday, killing at least 19 and injuring more than 170. Photo by Xiao Fan/EPA-EFE

June 14 (UPI) -- At least 19 people died and more than 172 were injured after a gas tanker exploded on a Chinese highway.

The truck was transporting liquefied gas between the cities of Ningbo and Wenzhou and exploded while exiting a highway near the city of Wenling at around 4 p.m. Saturday, shutting down traffic in both directions.

Portions of the truck were blasted into nearby buildings causing several to collapse.

Local officials said people remained missing and rescue efforts were underway.

At least 34 fire trucks and 138 rescuers from the local area and an additional 62 fire trucks and 316 rescuers from other regions were deployed to search the collapsed buildings for survivors.

Deputy mayor of Wenling city, Zhu Minglian, said Sunday that the cause of the explosion is under investigation.