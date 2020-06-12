Troop maneuvers have been ongoing on both sides of the China-India border. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Chinese state media is drawing attention to ongoing military training near China's 2,200-mile border with India, despite claims from Beijing the two sides have eased tensions.

China Youth Daily and other news services reported Friday the 76th Group Army, a military formation of the People's Liberation Army located in Xining, Qinghai Province, traveled by rail and trained at the Kunlun Mountains.

Advertisement

China's PCL-181 howitzers also joined the exercises, according to the Global Times on Thursday.

State media did not provide specific training information, but included images of Type 99 tanks being transported on train tracks.

The reports on Chinese military training come two days after China's foreign ministry said China and India held talks and agreed to de-escalate tensions.

"Recently, the diplomatic and military channels of China and India held effective communication on the situation along the border and reached positive consensus. The two sides are following this consensus to take actions to ease the situation along the borders," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday.

Indian Express reported Friday Indian Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava confirmed the two sides met on Saturday and "agreed that an early resolution of the situation would be in keeping with the guidance of the leaders."

"The two sides are, therefore, maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest as also to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas."

Troop maneuvers have been ongoing on both sides, with China moving troops along the western, middle and eastern areas of the border, according to Indian Express.

The two countries are attempting to de-escalate tensions, following accusations the other had overstepped the Line of Actual Control that defines the border.

The territory has been contested and a war was fought over the area in 1962, following the 1959 Tibetan Uprising.