Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis (L) attends an event at the Dama Rose hotel in Damascus, Syria, on February 10. He was removed from his post on Thursday. File Photo by Youssef Badawi/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad dismissed Prime Minister Imad Khamis on Thursday.

The Syrian leader did not give a reason for Khamis' removal. He'd held the post since 2016 and has also been electricity minister.

The European Union sanctioned Khamis in 2012 for using electricity cuts to punish and silence an uprising a year earlier against the regime in Damascus.

Al-Assad appointed engineer Hussein Arnous to replace Khamis as prime minister. He will remain a water resources minister in addition to his new duties.

A public feud between al-Assad and his cousin, the oligarch Rami Makhlouf, escalated recently and exposed the wealth of the regime's inner circle at a time of economic crisis.

Syria's currency has lost value in recent weeks and economic turmoil has pushed many in Syria's middle class into economic hardship amid a sharp rise in the cost of basic commodities.