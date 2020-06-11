Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday Tokyo and Beijing have exchanged messages regarding the status of Hong Kong. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Japan is expressing "deep concern" over China's decision to impose a national security law in Hong Kong, which would allow Beijing to create its own institutions for security in the city.

Tokyo's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday at a regular press briefing the message was conveyed to the Chinese government in response to recent communication, Japanese television network NHK reported.

"The Chinese side expressed concern [regarding Japan's position on the Hong Kong Security Law] through diplomatic channels, and the Japanese side also recently expressed 'deep concern' regarding the situation in Hong Kong," Suga said, according to the report.

On Wednesday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had told Japanese parliament he wants to lead the Group of Seven statement on the situation in Hong Kong.

Abe's remarks drew a quick response from the Chinese foreign ministry. Beijing said no other country has the "right to interfere" in Hong Kong.

The draft law passed in China's rubber stamp parliament in May, and would criminalize any act of secession and subversion. A security law for Hong Kong was first introduced in 2003, but protests forced authorities to withdraw the bill.

On Thursday Suga said Japan will "take advantage of opportunities, such as summit meetings, to properly assert what we need to claim, and resolve issues one by one."

China is taking issue with Japan's position on Hong Kong at a time when it is also expressing displeasure with other trading partners in the region.

China's commerce ministry said Thursday Australia should "create an equal and non-discriminatory environment for foreign investors," China Central Television online reported.

Australia said last week it plans to revise foreign investment laws to intervene in transactions in the event of national security concerns.