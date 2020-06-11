Protesters hold a Palestinian flag and the initials of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement in front of the German Parliament building in Berlin, Germany, on June 4, 2018. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday French justices wrongly convicted "Boycott Israel" activists who protested at a market and were prosecuted.

Eleven members of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement in France were charged in connection with two demonstrations in 2009 and 2010. The activists opposed Israeli policies and occupation of Palestinian territories.

Advertisement

A French appeals court ruled against the protesters in 2015 after a lower court said they were protected by freedom of expression rules.

The EU court decided Thursday the convictions weren't based on "relevant and sufficient grounds" and said the protesters required a higher level of protection.

"The domestic court had failed to establish that the applicants' conviction on account of their call to boycott products from Israel had been necessary in a democratic society to attain the legitimate aim pursued, that is to say, the protection of the rights of others," the court said.

The court ruling said French authorities owe the protesters $8,400 in damages and $22,700 for legal fees.

"Today's decision sets a significant precedent that should stop the misuse of anti-discrimination laws to target activists campaigning against human rights violations perpetrated by Israel against Palestinians," Amnesty International researcher Marco Perolini responded.

"[The decision] should send a clear message to all European states that they must stop the prosecution of peaceful activists."