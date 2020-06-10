June 10 (UPI) -- Amid a larger foreign policy push to extend influence over the Arctic region, the United States on Wednesday announced the reopening of a U.S. consulate in Nuuk nearly seven decades after its first administrative office closed shop in Greenland's capital.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was "proud to celebrate" the office's reopening that is emblematic of the "deepening" cooperation between the two countries.

"Our presence in Nuuk will enhance the prosperity we share with our friends in Denmark and Greenland, as we work together with other Arctic allies and partners to ensure the stability and sustainability of development in the region," the United States' top diplomat said in a statement. "We thank our many partners in Denmark and Greenland for helping us realize this important step forward toward bolstering our cooperation."

The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to acquire a polar security icebreaking fleet by 2029 "capable of ensuring a persistent United States presence in the Arctic and Antarctic regions" to support national interests, including security and defense strategies.

In April, a State Department official told reporters the United States was adjusting its Arctic policy due to Russia's and China's encroachment into the region, posing a threat to the United States and the West.

"We see this playing out in other parts of the World," the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. "The Arctic is not immune from the implications of these changes and we expect that rapidly changing Arctic system to create greater incentives for the Kremlin and the PRC to pursue agendas that clash with the interests of the United States and our allies and partners."

The effects of global warming have opened the possibilities of development, mineral extraction, including of oil, and new transportation routes through previously frozen areas, and China has announced plans to create a so-called Polar Silk Road to "facilitate connectivity and sustainable economic and social development of the Arctic" despite it not being an Arctic nation.

The State Department official said while China claimed its expansion into the region was for natural resource access and shipping sea routes, it is dubious given Beijing's behavior in other regions.

"It often disregards international norms, as it has in the South China Sea, for example," the official said.

The official added the U.S. goal is to be "the partner of choice" for Arctic states.

"It's good old-fashioned diplomatic tradecraft," the official said.

The State Department that month also unveiled a $12.1 million civilian projects funding package for Greenland as part of this effort.

"It took a lot of work and It's good news," Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday. "It's the culmination of the administration's efforts to strengthen our engagement in the Arctic region."

Carla Sands, the U.S. ambassador to Denmark, called the consular's reopening a "new chapter" in relations between the two countries.

"As the consulate opens its doors again for the first time in 67 years, the United States will seek to open possibilities for strengthening our diplomatic, commercial and people-to-people ties in Greenland, with Consul Sung Choi leading this effort in Nuuk," Sands said in a statement.

Last year, Trump canceled a visit to Denmark after the Danes refused to sell the United States Greenland, which is an autonomous nation that falls under Danish ownership.

The United States had a consulate in Nuuk from 1940 to 1953.