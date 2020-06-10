Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, pictured in Stockholm in 1985, was assassinated 34 years ago while walking home with his wife. File Photo by Tobbe Gustavsson/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Swedish authorities said Wednesday they're closing an investigation into the unsolved assassination more than 30 years ago of Prime Minister Olof Palme because the main suspect is dead.

Palme was shot dead in Stockholm on Feb. 28, 1986, while walking home from a movie theater with his wife Lisbet. Authorities said they were never able to make a case against main suspect Stig Engstrom, who died in 2000.

"We have come as far as we can do with regards to this investigation," Sweden's Chief Prosecutor Krister Petersson told reporters. "My decision is to discontinue the investigation since the suspect is deceased."

Suspect Christer Pettersson was originally convicted of Palme's death in 1988, based largely on the testimony of Lisbet Palme, who survived the attack. The conviction was later dismissed by an appeals court for lack of evidence. Pettersson died in 2004.

After Pettersson was freed, Palme's death swirled in speculation that included theories about possible involvement by the Swedish military, Kurdish separatists and even the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

Authorities have questioned more than 10,000 potential suspects and more than 130 have claimed responsibility over the last 34 years.

Palme served two stints as Swedish prime minister, first from 1969 to 1976 and then from 1982 until his death. During his leadership, he voiced opposition to the Vietnam War, supported communist-backed governments in Cuba and Nicaragua and criticized South Africa's apartheid rule.