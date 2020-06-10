The logo for Ford Motor Company is displayed at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place on Feb. 9, 2011. Ford and Volkswagen said Wednesday they will work on several projects together including electric and automated vehicles. UPI/Brian Kersey | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen AG said Wednesday they signed an agreement to collaborate on numerous projects, including creating new commercial vehicles, electric cars and self-driving technology.

The agreement comes on the heels of last week's announcement that the two were spending more than $4 billion jointly through 2023 on self-driving service Argo AI.

The new announcement reinforced Ford and Volkswagen's investment into Argo AI to independently produce a self-driving vehicle with the company's technology.

The two auto giants said they also will work together on commercial vehicles, such as a city van created and built by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and a one-ton cargo van engineered by Ford. Volkswagen will also create a medium pickup built on the Ford Ranger platform.

Ford said it will build an electric vehicle for Europe based on Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive toolkit starting in 2023. The companies said they expect to produce 600,000-plus units annually.

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the global economy, more than ever it is vital to set up resilient alliances between strong companies," Volkswagen Group Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said in a statement. "This collaboration will efficiently drive down development costs, allowing broader global distribution of electric and commercial vehicles, and enhance the positions of both companies."

The companies added the joint projects do not suggest any cross-ownership, but creating "significant efficiencies" for Ford and Volkswagen.

"This alliance comes at a time of tremendous enthusiasm about the intersection of increasingly intelligent, connected vehicles in an ever-smarter world," Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett said. "This creates a huge opportunity to innovate and solve many of the world's transportation challenges and deliver extraordinary benefits to customers -- even as companies need to be selective about how they use their cash."