June 10 (UPI) -- At least 80 people were killed in an attack on a village in Nigeria by suspected Boko Haram militants.

The attackers entered the village of Foduma Kolomaiya in the state of Borno's Guibo district on Tuesday and began to open fire.

"They came in and started shooting indiscriminately at us, killed old and young, women, men and children," village resident Abba Habu told Bloomberg. "Even our animals were shot at."

The Borno state government told CNN that men attacked the village using armored tanks and trucks filled with guns.

In addition to the dozens killed, seven people including the head of the village were abducted and more than 400 cattle were stolen.

Nigeria military spokesman Sagir Musa said the attack was carried out by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province and that troops had been sent to the area to support military response.

"The Nigerian Army is committed to investigating circumstances of these callous attacks by desperate Boko Haram criminals and the bandits on innocent civilians," said Musa.