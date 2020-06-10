Hospitals in Beijing will be required to step up security checks in the wake of violent attacks against medical staff, according to Chinese state media reports. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Beijing city authorities are requiring tighter security checks at hospitals starting July 1 in response to fatal attacks against hospital staff, according to Chinese state media.

China Daily and other news services report hospitals in the Chinese capital are to set up a system of security checks to protect physicians and nurses who have been the target of assaults by patients or their family members.

Prior to the enforcement of shutdowns across the country owing to the novel coronavirus, Chinese hospitals were reporting a spike in attacks at hospitals.

In January, a doctor in the ophthalmology department at Beijing's Chaoyang Hospital received multiple cuts to his arm and the back of his head, according to state tabloid Global Times.

Two attackers who carried a "long, thin knife" pursued the victim, identified as Dr. Tao, according to online magazine Beijinger. Blood splatters were seen on the hospital floor following the attack.

In December, Yang Wen, a female doctor at Beijing Civil Aviation General Hospital was stabbed to death. The assailant, 55-year-old Sun Wen, was charged with murder and executed on April 3, according to Shanghai-based news service Sixth Tone.

Sun was reportedly unhappy with the treatment of his 95-year-old mother, who was admitted on Dec. 4. When the patient's condition did not improve, the family blamed Yang, according to the report.

The new hospital security rules were approved Tuesday, and require the use of X-ray checks at hospital entrances. Members of the public who refuse to undergo security checks are to be denied entry.

A survey on Dingxiang Yuan, an online Chinese platform for health professionals, found that as many as 85 percent of doctors interviewed said they had experienced a violent incident at their workplace. Only 29 percent said their hospitals took sufficient measures.

Hospital workers have been cast as national heroes in China since the outbreak of COVID-19 that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.