Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza had been the nation's leader since 2005. File Photo by Lukas Lehmann/EPA-EFE

June 9 (UPI) -- Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 55, the government in Gitega said Tuesday.

In a message posted on Twitter, the Burundi government announced that Nkurunziza died at the Cinquantenaire Hospital in the provincial capital of Karusi after the cardiac event on Monday.

Nkurunziza had been admitted to the hospital last weekend after feeling ill. He became president of Burundi, a landlocked country in central Africa, in 2005.

Nkurunziza was due to retire in August and be succeeded by Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye, a member of the ruling party who won Burundi's presidential election last month.

The Burundian Constitutional Court said last week Ndayishimiye won 68 percent of the vote, though some accused the ruling party and its military wing, the Imbonerakure, of intimidating voters during the campaign.