June 8 (UPI) -- Police officers in France will be prohibited from using chokeholds when arresting suspects, the European nation's interior minister said on Monday amid protests against police brutality.

Christophe Castaner, France's interior minister, made the announcement during a televised address on Monday to address concerns over biased policing and racism.

"No one should risk their life during an arrest," he said in a statement. "I asked that the so-called choke technique be abandoned."

Among other changes law enforcement will undergo include strengthened training that officers will have to undergo annually, he said.

RELATED Minneapolis City Council majority announces plan to disband police department

"No breach of ethics can be tolerated. No racist can wear the police or gendarme uniform with dignity. I asked that a suspension be systematically considered for each proven suspicion of racist act or remark," he said.

The bar on chokeholds follows mass protests in the United States over the police-involved killing of George Floyd on May 25 that has since spread throughout the world calling for the end of police brutality and systemic racism.

In France, protesters also called for justice for Adama Traore, a black man who died while in police custody in 2016.

Traore's family said Monday through their justice campaign account, "Truth for Adama," on Twitter, that they had been approached to meet with Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet but have turned down the offer.

The family has been waiting for four years for those responsible for Traore's death to be "summoned to justice, question and charged" without having been contacted, the group said.

"The family of Adama Traore reminds them that they are awaiting legal advances, not invitations to discussion, which would have no procedural purpose," the group said, calling for a national protest to be held on Saturday.

In the United States, protests have resulted in several law enforcement agencies banning chokeholds, including more than a dozen in San Diego last week followed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom calling for the practice to be abandoned statewide.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed late May while being arrested by a white police officer. Video of the arrest shows Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with murder for Floyd's death, holding a handcuffed and prostrate Floyd to the ground with a knee to the neck for more than eight minutes.