China's coast guard, previously active near islands China disputes with Japan, is to be given wartime powers, according to a Japanese press report. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- China is pursuing an amendment to the law that would allow its coast guard to receive instructions from Beijing's military during wartime, according to a Japanese press report.

Yomiuri Shimbun reported Monday China's National People's Congress is working on revising the law on the People's Armed Police Force.

The planned amendment is expected to add "various duties of wartime" to China's coast guard, according to the report.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's war power was also mentioned in the report. Beijing's Central Military Commission, under the direct control of Xi, could instruct the armed police force. Alternatively, the People's Liberation Army's system of five Theater Commands could instruct the coast guard at wartime, the report says.

China's armed police force is primarily tasked with maintaining domestic security, counterterrorism activities and guarding the nation's nuclear facilities.

Since 2018, the armed police force has been under the direction of the Central Military Commission.

According to the Yomiuri, the latest development implies China is "strengthening the military characteristics of its coast guard."

The move is "necessary to warn neighboring countries," the Japanese newspaper said.

A Beijing-based Japanese diplomatic source told the Yomiuri if the amendment is approved, China's coast guard would be able to collaborate with Chinese naval ships in the East China Sea, where China and Japan have clashed over territorial rights.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pursued improved ties with Xi. A summit, planned for the spring, was canceled in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Japan Times reported last month Japanese politicians are calling for holding off summit plans, citing Chinese interference in Hong Kong.

Japanese lawmakers have also expressed "serious concern" regarding the ongoing crackdown against protesters, according to the report.