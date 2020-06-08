British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair said the quarantine rule is unfair and threatens to harm the air travel industry. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Three British airlines say a new government rule that forces incoming travelers to self-quarantine for two weeks as an anti-COVID-19 measure is an overreach that will cut into business.

Beginning Monday, all international travelers arriving in Britain must self-isolate for 14 days. Anyone who violates the rule can be fined up to $1,270.

Some in the travel industry say the restriction is unfair and could lead to more job losses.

Carriers worry international travelers and Britons leaving the country will delay or cancel plans due to the new rule, which aims to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"These measures are disproportionate and unfair on British citizens as well as international visitors," said a spokesperson for British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair.

"[The quarantine is] more stringent than the guidelines applied to people who actually have COVID-19."

EasytJet CEO Johan Lundgren said the quarantine could force the carrier to further reduce its workforce.

"This is affecting millions of people and it's also affecting the [British] vacation industry which has been a leading sector across global aviation," he told Sky News. "I fear that unless there's a change into this, the aviation industry as we know it here in [Britain] will not be intact."

Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary indicated the airline and British Airways parent IAG could file legal action to block the quarantine.

"We would hope to have it heard before the end of this week but we are at the mercy of the courts with this," O'Leary said. "We don't see how the Home Office will be able to put up any defense whatsoever.