Israeli military vehicles are seen during army training in the Golan Heights near the Israeli-Syrian border on May 6. Reports indicated Israeli warplanes attacked a Syrian weapons factory in Masyaf, killing at least nine. File photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- At least nine people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a suspected weapons lab and factory in Syria on Thursday, according to a Syrian non-governmental organization based in Britain.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the nine died when Israeli planes bombed Syrian government military depots near the city of Masyaf in northwest Syria late Thursday.

Advertisement

SOHR said four of those killed were Syrian soldiers, while it remained unclear if the other casualties were Syrians or affiliated with Iranian forces. Many others were seriously injured in attacks and the death toll is expected to rise, it said.

Official Syrian media reported that incoming missiles were fired by the Israeli Defense Forces from Lebanese airspace.

Israeli officials did not comment on the reports.

Analysts used photos and videos posted on social media to identify the site as Syria's Scientific Studies and Research Center, which was also targeted by Israeli warplanes in July 2018. The facility has been linked to the manufacture of chemical arms and advanced missiles.

A similar facility in Aleppo was attacked in an alleged Israeli airstrike last month.