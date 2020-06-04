A man died by suicide in the central South Korean city of Daegu, according to local press reports. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- A South Korean man died by suicide on Thursday in the central city of Daegu, according to local press reports.

Yonhap and Money Today reported the unidentified man in his 30s fell from the ninth floor of the Shinsegae Department Store in Daegu.

The fall occurred inside the building at about 11:20 a.m., when the man fell over the balustrade on the ninth floor and landed on the fifth floor, reports say.

Paramedics responded to an emergency call from a member of the department store's safety management team, arriving on site at around 11:25 a.m. to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The man was then taken to Daegu Fatima Hospital, local police and fire department sources said.

He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, according to reports.

South Korea police said foul play is not suspected.

"After checking closed circuit television footage, we have found no suspected criminal actions," police said. "We will conduct investigations with surviving family members."

South Korea has one of the highest rates of suicide among developed nations of the world.

In May, local press reported workers who were the target of workplace bullying were resorting to suicide, after being subjected to frequent verbal abuse.

Workplace abuse in South Korea made headlines in 2014, when a Korean Air heiress ordered the removal of airplane staff for not serving in-flight nuts on a plate.