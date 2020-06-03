Cyclone Nisarga is seen swirling off the western coast of India on Tuesday night. Image courtesy CIRA/RAMMB

June 3 -- Cyclonic Storm Nisarga formed Tuesday in the Arabian Sea and is aiming for at the west India coastline and Mumbai, the country's financial center and home to more than 18 million people.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Nisarga began the process of making landfall over the state of Maharashtra early Wednesday afternoon just south of Alibagh, while heavy rain and damaging winds battered portions of western India.

Nisarga is the first tropical cyclone in recorded history to strike the city of Mumbai and surrounding districts in the month of June.

Nisarga's landfall in the Mumbai region is a rare and unprecedented event.

"There have been no cyclonic storms that struck Mumbai/Bombay during the pre-monsoon period (May-June)," said AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.

Nicholls added that a total of three cyclonic storms have ever made landfall over or near Mumbai since 1891, and all three occurred in October and November. The latest was Phyan in 2009.

AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking Nisarga's development through the basin since last week when it emerged as a tropical low. The system strengthened to a depression early Monday before being upgraded to a deep depression. Nisarga was officially designated a Cyclonic Storm on Tuesday.

As the storm moves ashore, it has the strength equivalent to a severe cyclonic storm on the IMDs tropical cyclone scale. This is the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific Ocean basins.

The IMD reported winds of 58 mph in Alibagh, just north of the landfall position. By mid-Wednesday, rainfall amounts were climbing toward 1.6 inches in the surrounding area.

Nisarga's landfall in India comes about two weeks after Cyclone Amphan throttled the northeastern region and only several days after the country's government lifted many coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

India Prime Minister Narenda Modi was "taking stock" of the situation in western India ahead of the cyclone's arrival.

"Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," he tweeted.

Tuesday night, Asia New International reported that 40,000 people had been evacuated from their homes and moved to safer locations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai minimized flights on Tuesday night, and announced airport operations would be suspended until at least Wednesday evening. Flights were instead being redirected to Ahmedabad, some 330 miles to the north.

The India Coast Guard took to the water on Tuesday to usher in fisherman still out at sea, urging them to come ashore as soon as possible. On Wednesday afternoon, reports came in that 10 sailors were rescued after high tides and heavy rains swept their ship out to sea.

Mumbai's Police Commissioner on Tuesday barred city residents from being in public along the coast as Nisarga approaches for their safety. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the region in which Mumbai is located, also asked residents to remain indoors for two days.

The government in Gujarat said Monday night it would deploy 10 of India's National Disaster Response Force teams in anticipation of the storm.

Those two regions are likely to face the most dangerous impacts from Nisarga.

Widespread rainfall amounts of more than 4 inches are possible across southern Gujarat and Maharashtra by late Thursday. Coastal flooding and storm surge will also be a concern and locations along the coast, on the southern and eastern side of the eye of the cyclone, can anticipate a storm surge of 3-6 feet.

After making landfall, and moving away from the warm waters of the Arabian Sea, Nisarga is forecast to lose wind strength very quickly. Even so, the heavy rainfall is likely to drift into central India, dousing the region with tropical downpours into the end of the week.