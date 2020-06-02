Children gather for vaccination during a campaign to fight off an acute cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen, on September 14, 2019. File Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

June 2 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia, a belligerent in Yemen's five-year civil war, will for the first time co-host a United Nations fundraising summit on Tuesday to raise $2.4 billion for humanitarian purposes.

State-run media reported that Riyadh has pledged $500 million to the U.N. humanitarian effort. Saudi's participation is supported by its royal family, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said it needs $2.4 billion to cover basic programs in Yemen until the end of the year.

"With that money, we can help about 19 million people, that's about 70 cents per person per day," the office tweeted Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, which has supported the Yemeni government in its fight against Houthi rebels, has been accused of war crimes during the civil conflict.

Mark Lowcock, U.N. under secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said $700 million has been given for Yemen relief efforts so far this year, off from the $4 billion it received last year.

"The situation in Yemen is desperate but we still have the capacity to reach people," Lowcock said in a statement. "Even after having to withdraw non-essential staff, we have plenty of colleagues on the ground.

"There are thousands of Yemeni aid workers still working with the United Nations, Red Cross and NGOs. But most of the agencies are a few weeks from being broke."

Officials had hoped a shaky cease-fire between the Yemen government and Houthi rebels would lessen the need for assistance.