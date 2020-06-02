Tropical Storm Cristobal is seen over land early Monday after arriving in Louisiana on Sunday. Image courtesy NOAA

June 8 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression early Monday hours after it arrived on shore on the Gulf Coast, lashed the Louisiana shoreline and unleashed heavy rains as far east as Florida's western coast.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 4 a.m. Monday update that although its center has moved inland, the danger of life-threatening storm surges persist from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Miss., while a Storm Surge Warning was in effect for those areas and Lake Borgne.

The tropical depression was about 40 miles north of Baton Rouge, La., with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and moving north-northwest near 10 mph.

The storm officially made landfall in southeast Louisiana but tropical storm conditions spread across the Mississippi and Alabama coastlines and heavy rains fell across the Florida panhandle.

Cristobal regained tropical storm status on Friday as it began moving northward after drenching parts of southern Mexico and Central America with heavy rains. It continued to gain strength as it raced over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday into Sunday, its forward speed between 12 mph and 15 mph. The center of Cristobal, which slowed as it approached the coast, landed between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Grand Isle, La., about 100 miles south of New Orleans on Sunday at 5 p.m. CDT.

Not only is Cristobal the earliest third named tropical storm system on record in the Atlantic Basin, the Atlantic National Hurricane Center forecast has it tracking farther west across Wisconsin than any other post-tropical system on record since the mid-1800s.

The risk of isolated tornadoes will continue to the east of Cristobal's center of circulation early this week.

Several tornadoes were reported in Florida over the weekend as Cristobal's outer bands began bringing impacts to the Sunshine State. One tornado came close to impacting downtown Orlando on Saturday.

It's forecast to continue this trajectory throughout Monday as it increases speed, the update said, adding a turn north is expected in the evening.

"The center of Cristobal should move through southwestern Mississippi and northeastern Louisiana today, through Arkansas and eastern Missouri tonight and Tuesday, and reach Wisconsin and the western Great Lakes by Wednesday," it said.

Rough surf was stirred well ahead of Cristobal's landfall. Two brothers were killed after they were caught in an undertow and swept away by a rip current off the coast of Louisiana on Friday as Cristobal churned in the Gulf of Mexico. The boys, ages 8 and 10, were swimming at a beach in Grand Isle when they were caught and swept away, FOX8 reported.

While rough surf and rip current concerns will gradually lessen as Cristobal moves inland, heavy rain and gusty winds will continue to impact the Gulf Coast states and lower Mississippi Valley early this week.

The risk of storm surge flooding will persist into Monday morning. On Sunday afternoon, 100 employees at the Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County, Miss., were evacuated as floodwaters left them trapped in the building, according to NOLA.com. Emergency responders trekked through 5 feet of water to get the employees to safety. Firefighters returned to the casino on Sunday night to rescue a family staying at the casino's hotel.

By 2 a.m. CDT Monday, power outages were affecting around 20,000 customers across Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, according to Poweroutage.us.

Ahead of the storm, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards requested President Donald Trump to declare a pre-landfall emergency for the state effective Friday.

"We are confident that there will be widespread, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding," Edwards said in a press release. "I anticipate the need for emergency protective measures, evacuations and sheltering for the high-risk areas ... At this time, due to the dangers presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, sheltering activities will need to include non-congregated settings."

"We do not expect the slow movement of Barry from last year and the 24 inches of rain it delivered along the central Gulf Coast," Dan Kottlowski, AccuWeather's top hurricane expert, said, referring to a short-lived hurricane that struck the Gulf Coast in July of 2019 and triggered widespread flooding.

Even with Cristobal's quicker pace compared to Barry, meteorologists warned that the amount of rainfall projected with the storm could be enough to cause serious flooding problems along and east of the storm track. A general 6-12 inches of rainfall was projected with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 16 inches over southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala was on the ground in Waveland, Miss., where heavy rainfall on Sunday and the storm surge caused significant coastal flooding.

Drone footage captured above Bay St, Louis, Miss., on Sunday showed several coastal homes overwhelmed by floodwaters.

Flooding can occur even where conditions have been rather dry so far this year. In Mobile, Alabama, for example, 21.50 inches of rain fell from Jan. 1 to June 6, or about 76% of normal. By Sunday night, the city was under a flash flooding warning due to heavy rain setting up over the area.

Winds will remain gusty as Cristobal moves northward through Monday into the lower Mississippi Valley. Gusts will generally range between 30-50 mph with some locations gusting to 60 mph.

Beyond this weekend, Cristobal is forecast to move inland over the Mississippi Valley this week. An area of heavy rain with localized flooding is likely as the storm moves northward and evolves into a tropical rainstorm.

Problems from Cristobal could even continue as far away as the Upper Midwest in terms of flooding rain, strong wind gusts and severe thunderstorms as the tropical storm transitions further into more of a continental storm.

Any flooding could also have an effect on rice crop in the Mississippi Delta, especially since the crop has just emerged. About 65% of the total U.S. rice crop is grown in this region, with 40% of the U.S. crop grown in Arkansas alone.

Hurricane season just began on Monday, and already the Atlantic has set a new record. Cristobal became the earliest third tropical storm on record when it was named on June 2. The storm beat the previous record which stood from 2016 when Colin formed on June 5.

Cristobal was preceded by Arthur and Bertha, which both formed prior to the official start of the season on June 1. And even more threats could soon arise. AccuWeather meteorologists began monitoring another area of showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic for tropical development late in the week.

"An area of low pressure could form along a frontal boundary within a region of marginally warm water and could turn into a short-lived subtropical or tropical storm system during Tuesday and Wednesday of next week a few hundred miles to the southeast and east of Bermuda," Kottlowski said. A subtropical storm is a system that has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics.

AccuWeather is forecasting a busy tropical season in the Atlantic with 14 to 20 tropical storms, including seven to 11 which could strengthen further into hurricanes. Four to six major hurricanes -- Category 3 or higher -- are predicted.