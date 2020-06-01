Rescuers search in the debris of Pakistan International Airlines Flight 8303 on May 22 after it crashed on a residential colony in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo by Shahzaib Akber/EPA-EFE

June 1 (UPI) -- Pakistani authorities say they plan Monday to finish the process of identifying victims from the crash of the Pakistan International Airlines airliner last month.

The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences at the University of Karachi said the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory has completed 37 cross-matches so far.

A technical team for Airbus, which has been in Pakistan investigating the crash of PK-8303, left to return to France Monday after completing its examination.

The team will prepare an initial report of the crash when they return to France. They have analyzed decoding data from the flight recorder and cockpit voice recorder.

Initial reports after the crash noted engine failure as a possible cause. The May 22 crash killed 97 people onboard, but two survived.

The Airbus investigators will be joined by members of the Pakistani investigation team in decoding the equipment.