Delegates react as the result of a vote on the draft resolution for the controversial national security law for Hong Kong is displayed on a screen during the closing ceremony of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Thursday. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

May 28 (UPI) -- China's legislature on Thursday approved a highly controversial national security law that critics say will deteriorate the rights and freedoms of the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

China's rubber-stamp National People's Congress passed the resolution with a near-unanimous 2,878 votes to criminalize acts of secession, sedition, subversion, terrorism and conspiring with foreign actors to threaten national security in Hong Kong. Only one lawmaker voted against the bill while six abstained.

The decision is expected to attract widespread international condemnation and spur further protests throughout Hong Kong, which has been rocked since last June by pro-democracy demonstrations that have often turned into violent clashes with the police.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced hours prior to the vote that Hong Kong's autonomy from China had deteriorated to the point it no longer warranted special trade treatment under U.S. law.

"No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground," he said.

Earlier this week, Pompeo described the legislation as "a death knell" for the autonomy Hong Kong was promised in the U.N.-filed declaration that returned the city from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, said in a statement that she welcomes the decision as the Special Administrative Region is an "inalienable part of the People's Republic of China."

Referring indirectly to the ongoing protests that started against a now-withdrawn extradition bill, Lam said given the difficulty to pass similar legislation in the city there was a need for the National People's Congress to enact legislation to "establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national security at the state level."

"The legislation to be enacted for the HKSAR to safeguard national security aims to prevent, curb and sanction an extremely small minority of criminals who threaten national security, safeguarding the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and maintaining 'One Country, Two Systems,'" she said, referring the legal framework which affords the city freedoms and rights the mainland does not enjoy.

Joshua Wong, a prominent pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong, said the law was a "direct assault" against the will of Hong Kongers as it was "scrapping" China's promise to grant the city autonomy and "burying" the One Country, Two Systems framework it purports to protect.

"I call upon world leaders to urge China to withdraw the bill," he said via Twitter. "Since the law casts more doubt on HK's autonomy, I urge the world to take necessary actions to send a warning signal to China for its reckless move."

On Wednesday, China blocked a U.S. effort to hold a U.N. Security Council meeting on the matter, with Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the United Nations, explaining on Twitter that "legislation on national security for Hong Kong is purely China's internal affairs."

"It has nothing to do with the mandate of the Security Council," he said. "China urges the U.S. to immediately stop its power politics and bullying."