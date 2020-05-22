South Korea's unification ministry commented on the May 24 measures on Friday, ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the sanctions that were enforced following the sinking of the South Korean warship Cheonan. Photo by Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- South Korea may be open to allowing North Korean ships pass through a southern area of the peninsula, currently banned under Seoul's May 24 measures.

South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman Yeo Sang-gi said Friday at a press briefing maritime communication would be "necessary" between North and South should a North Korean vessel seek access to a South Korean route near Jeju Island, local newspaper Asia Business reported.

The ministry did not rule out granting North Korean ships permission to pass through South Korean waters. North Korean ships are prohibited since South Korea sanctioned the North in 2010, following the sinking of the South Korean warship Cheonan.

On Friday Yeo suggested inter-Korea communication could provide the foundation for allowing North Korean ships to use South Korean waterways.

"If an agreement on maritime communication procedures is reached, the navigation between North and South, the navigation of ships, will become possible," Yeo said.

South Korea's assessment of prospective communication with the North comes at a time when Kim Jong Un has not been seen in public for 21 days.

Yeo suggested Friday the absence was not out of the ordinary.

Kim was also absent for 21 days in January, the spokesman said, according to local news service Newsis.

The South Korean spokesman added it is "inappropriate" for the ministry to publicly comment on the whereabouts of the North Korean leader. He said the ministry is monitoring news reports regarding Kim.

Seoul may be willing to exercise flexibility on North Korean vessels, but the statement does not indicate the South Korean government plans to lift the 2010 sanctions immediately, according to Newsis. Pro-engagement groups in the South have advocated for the lifting of sanctions that canceled inter-Korea trade, prohibited business expansion in the North, and suspended all aid projects.