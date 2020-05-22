Ambulances arrive near the scene of a passenger plane crash of a Pakistan International Airlines in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday. Photo by Rehan Khan/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- A Pakistani airliner with more than 100 people aboard crashed Friday near the airport in Karachi as it attempted to land, authorities said.

Pakistan International Airlines Flight PK-8303, en route from Lahore to Karachi, crashed less than a minute before landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, officials said.

A spokesperson for the state-run airline confirmed the crash. Pakistan's Aviation Ministry said 107 people were aboard the jetliner, an Airbus A320, including 99 passengers and eight flight crew.

Civil aviation officials said communication with the flight was lost about a minute before it was scheduled to land.

The Pakistani Army's Quick Reaction Force and rangers arrived at the site for rescue operations.

Videos posted online showed black smoke rising from a densely populated neighborhood.

Imran Ismail, governor of Pakistan's Sindh province, said the plane crashed in a heavily populated area of Karachi.

"The concern now is of casualties of people in the area," he said.