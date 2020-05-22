Ambulances arrive near the scene of a passenger plane crash of a Pakistan International Airlines in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday. Photo by Rehan Khan/EPA-EFE

Rescue workers search for survivors in the debris from a passenger plane that crashed Friday in residential colony in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo by Shahzaib Akber/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- At least two passengers survived a fiery plane crash in Pakistan Friday that may have been caused by a double engine failure, officials said.

Pakistan International Airlines Flight PK-8303 was en route from Lahore to Karachi when it crashed less than a minute before landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport Friday morning, authorities said.

Pakistan's Aviation Ministry said 107 people were aboard the jetliner, an Airbus A320, including 99 passengers and eight flight crew. Health officials in Sindh state said at least 37 people have been confirmed dead.

Sindh Gov. Imran Ismail said the plane crashed in a heavily populated area of Karachi adjacent to the airport.

"The concern now is of casualties of people in the area," he said.

At least two passengers survived the crash, one of whom was identified as Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood.

The pilot of the airliner sent a distress call to controllers and said the plane had lost power from both engines on its second attempt to land, according to LiveATC.net. The call also indicated the plane may have been off-course.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "shocked and saddened" by the crash.

"Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now," he tweeted. "Immediate inquiry will be instituted."

Crews are looking for the plane's flight recorders, or "black boxes," which will help investigators determine the cause of the crash.