Workers at South Korean apartment complexes are the target of bullying, according to local press reports. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- Employees of South Korea's vast apartment complexes who have been bullied are resorting to suicide, according to local press reports.

Yonhap TV reported Thursday a manager of an apartment complex in Bucheon, a satellite city outside Seoul, died by suicide after being subjected to frequent verbal abuse from residents.

The woman jumped from the roof of a building on April 29, apparently unreported in local press until this week.

An acquaintance of the woman told Yonhap TV the manager was unable to eat for 10 days after being subject to angry comments from residents and being called "the worst" at her job.

The manager left a journal with a list of threats and abuse she received from residents, including blackmail. In her personal notes, she said she felt irreparably wounded and was experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The notes focused on experiences that could be used to bring her abusers to justice, according to the report.

The journal also included a list of derogatory words used to describe the manager, who was attacked for being a woman, according to Yonhap.

Police in Bucheon said she made an "extreme choice" in response to workplace stress.

The report comes after an apartment security guard in northern Seoul died by suicide on May 10 after being physically assaulted by a resident.

According to local news service Newsis, the fight began after the security guard had moved cars in a crowded parking lot. The assailant reportedly broke the security guard's nose in the ensuing fight, which was captured on surveillance video.

The assailant, who remains unidentified, called the guard with the surname Choi a "servant" and said sarcastically that the guard should apply for disability benefits following the assault, according to the report.

Workplace abuse in South Korea made headlines in 2014, when a Korean Air heiress ordered the removal of airplane staff for not serving in-flight nuts on a plate.