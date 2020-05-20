People gather and form a line for food distribution in the Chinatown section of Manhattan during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City on Tuesday. The world is nearing a milestone 5 million confirmed cases of the virus. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday marked a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic -- the largest single-day total of confirmed cases.

He said public health officials reported 106,000 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, two-thirds of which came from four countries.

While Ghebreyesus didn't specify which four countries he was talking about, the United States, Russia, Brazil and Britain account for the most confirmed cases at more than 2.3 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," Ghebreyesus said.

As countries conduct more testing and more positive results are returned, the globe is likely to surpass 5 million confirmed cases over the next 24 hours.

Johns Hopkins' global tracker says there are 4.96 million cases worldwide, with at least 325,800 deaths. Of the confirmed cases, 1.87 million have recovered from COVID-19.

"We are very concerned about rising cases in low and middle income countries," Ghebreyesus said. "The pandemic has taught and informed many lessons. Health is not a cost; it's an investment.

"To live in a secure world, guaranteeing quality health for all is not just the right choice; it's the smart choice."

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's Emergencies Program, meanwhile, warned people not to use hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatment or prevention. His comments on the malaria drug came two days after President Donald Trump told reporters he's taking the drug to prevent COVID-19.

Scientific studies show there's little evidence the drug successfully treats the virus and the Food and Drug Administration warned it causes serious and potentially life-threatening side effects, including heart rhythm problems.

Trump said Wednesday afternoon that he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two."

Olivette Lanes owner Don Klackner uses a mop to clean the lanes at his bowling alley in Olivette, Mo., on May 19. Dentist Ronald Sherstoff examines a high-speed drill at his office in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 19. Sherstoff has purchased an air filtration system that destroys airborne viruses that could be caused by the drill, and all staff will use gowns, masks, gloves and face shields to protect themselves. Students wear protective masks as they return to the Yankus Korchak Elementary School in Jerusalem on May 18. School attendance will be voluntary around Israel and classes returning to session will be at the discretion of local authorities. Server Tamara Martinez cleans containers at The Soda Fountain containing candy on the first day of operation after reopening in St. Louis on May 18. Soda jerk Ronell McCollum finishes making a Super Shake at the Soda Fountain. Salesman Drew Murphy tries out a new mattress on the showroom floor at Mattress Giant in Richmond Heights, Mo., on May 18. Sales clerk Sarah Rhim stocks shelves with new dresses at Mister Guy for Women Clothiers in Ladue, Mo., on May 15. Bobby Smith (L) and his wife, Boni Smith, enjoy drinks at an open restaurant in Lake Geneva, Wis., on May 15. The Wisconsin Supreme Court, backed by Republican lawmakers, overturned the governor's stay-at-home order. Owner Robert Zanti takes a break from getting his restaurant ready for reopening after being closed for nearly two months in St. Louis on May 13. A man walks into a bakery in Edwardsville, Ill., on May 13. Madison County board members have agreed to reopen the county, officially going against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-home order. Cook Joe Eisenbraun prepares to wrap a "Heart Attack" sandwich at Crown Candy in St. Louis on May 12. Crown Candy is serving only at curbside until the stay-at-home orders are lifted in Missouri later in the month. Owner Andy Karandzieff pours a milkshake at Crown Candy. The popular restaurant has reopened after four weeks. A mother and child wear protective masks as they walk down a street in Paris on May 12. France has cautiously begun to lift its lockdown this week with shops allowed to reopen, including in the capital, which still faces tight restrictions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside Downing Street in London to show his support for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic on May 7. Doctors released Johnson from the intensive care unit in mid-April after he spent about a week in the hospital with COVID-19. Shoppers wear masks in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 7. A security guard checks the temperature of a woman before granting her entrance to the Rami Levy Atarot Mall near Jerusalem. The Atarot Mall is the first Israeli-Palestinian Mall. Israel opened malls and outdoor markets after more than 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Customers have their hair washed at JF Hair Co. in Union, Mo., on May 6. Stylist Chrissy Whitley trims the hair of customer Mark Nolting at JF Hair Co. The salon reopened on May 4 after being closed since March 23. People visit the beach after the the city relaxed restrictions in Isle of Palms, S.C, on May 6. The beach reopened for the first time since March. Nicholas Calio, president and CEO of Airlines for America, uses disinfecting wipes before testifying before a hearing on the pandemic's impact on the aviation industry May 6 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Workers wipe down chairs between Senate committee hearings in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at a distance after the Senate reconvened following an extended recess due to the pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on May 4. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the Senate chambers. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, talks to reporters as the Senate reconvened. Peter Wolff, owner of the The Gift Nook store, looks down Main Street for customers in St. Charles, Mo., on May 4. People enjoy ice cream at Kilwins as others walk on the sidewalk in St. Charles. The shop on Historic Main Street has reopened with other selected businesses after being closed for nearly two months by an emergency state order aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus. Jeweler Tom Wapelhorst arranges a display in his front window at Walters Jeweler in St. Charles. Don (L) and Robin Piatt sit on an elevated outdoor porch, toasting each other on their wedding anniversary, at Lewis and Clark's Restaurant in St. Charles. Customers have lunch inside El Toro Mexican restaurant in Clute, Texas on May 3. Restaurants in Texas were allowed to reopen their diving rooms at 25 percent capacity starting on May 1 as the state began easing restrictions based on COVID-19. A customer looks at merchandise inside the Boot Barn clothing store in Lake Jackson, Texas on May 3. Shoppers return to Northpark Mall in Dallas on May 1. Elbow bumps have become the new handshake. Workers open their store in Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Texas on May 1. Missed delivery tags hang on a storefront in Firewheel Town Center. While stores and restaurants may reopen under strict health and social distancing guidelines in Texas, many have chosen not to. A hairstylist and his client wear protective face masks and gloves at a salon in Jerusalem on May 1. Israel has eased some coronavirus restrictions, allowing small stores and beauty salons to open, while maintaining the strict social distancing rules. Pedestrians wear mandatory face masks and gloves while shopping in Jerusalem. Pedestrians no longer practice "social distancing" but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment district in Beijing on April 26. Florida has allowed some of the states beaches to reopen, including this one along the Space Coast near Cocoa Beach on April 26. A couple from Central Florida stroll along the surf near Cocoa Beach. A child wades in the ocean at Cocoa Beach. Pedestrians walk closely together in Beijing on April 19. Newlyweds pose for wedding photos without wearing protective face masks as the government has declared the peak threat of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed in Beijing on April 19. A couple continues wearing protective face masks next to a police checkpoint in Beijing on April 15.