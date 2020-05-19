A Russian military Mi-8 helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed Tuesday near Moscow. File Photo courtesy of EPA

May 19 (UPI) -- A Russian military helicopter crashed Tuesday near Moscow, killing the entire crew, the Ministry of Defense said.

Officials didn't reveal the number of crew members on board the aircraft.

"On May 19, at about 20:00, while performing a training flight [12 miles] from the village of Klin, a Russian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing in a deserted area. As a result of the hard landing, the crew died of their injuries," the Defense Ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, the crash might have been caused by a technical failure."