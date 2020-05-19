A Russian military Mi-8 helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed Tuesday near Moscow. File Photo courtesy of EPA

May 19 (UPI) -- A Russian military helicopter crashed Tuesday near Moscow, killing the entire crew, the Ministry of Defense said.

"On May 19, at about 20:00, while performing a training flight [12 miles] from the village of Klin, a Russian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing in a deserted area. As a result of the hard landing, the crew died of their injuries," the Defense Ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, the crash might have been caused by a technical failure."

A source in Russia's emergencies services told state-run Tass news agency that three people died.

"The helicopter has been practically destroyed. The crew of three has died," the source said.