Former Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane resigned on Tuesday after weeks of resistance and accusations that he was involved in the death of his ex-wife. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, accused of complicity in the death of his ex-wife three years ago, resigned on Tuesday after a failed effort to stay in power.

Finance minister Moeketsi Majoro was sworn in by King Letsie III to replace Thabane as leader of Lesotho, an independent enclave within South Africa.

Tuesday, the former prime minister asked the people to accept the change in leadership.

"I plead with the entire nation and leadership to give my successor utmost support and on my part, I wish to assure him of my support at all material times," Thabane said.

Investigators first believed unidentified assailants shot and killed Lipolelo Thabane in 2017, but questions lingered and authorities ultimately charged Thabane's new wife, Maesaiah, with the murder. Authorities say phone records also tie Thomas Thabane to the gunmen. Both have denied involvement.

Thabane fought to say in power amid the accusations and argued months ago that as prime minister he is immune from prosecution. He has been involved in Lesotho's government since it gained independence in 1966.

Before her death, Lipolelo Thabane fought to keep her benefits as first lady even though the two had separated.

"Lipolelo was the prime minister's lawful wife and was entitled to be supported by him financially, even though she wasn't staying with him," Lesotho Deputy Police Commissioner Paseka Mokete said.

Lesotho is one of Africa's poorest states and half of its residents live in poverty.