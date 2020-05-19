May 19 (UPI) -- Cambridge University announced Tuesday that it will not hold face-to-face lectures during the next academic year.

The university said that since social distancing procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will likely continue into next year, most lectures will be held virtually.

Some exceptions may be made for tutorials and smaller classes if they can commit to conforming to social distancing requirements.

"This decision has been taken now to facilitate planning, but as ever, will be reviewed should there be changes to official advice on coronavirus," the university said.

Cambridge moved classes and exams online in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move makes Cambridge the first British university to commit to holding mostly virtual lectures for the duration of the school year.

The University of Manchester also announced prolonged online instruction for its next term.