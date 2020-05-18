May 18 (UPI) -- The decision-making body of the World Health Organization began the 73rd World Health Assembly Monday amid calls for an investigation of the coronavirus disease's origins in China.

The World Health Assembly is a gathering of delegations from all 194 WHO member states which meet each year to set the organization's policies and approve its budget.

For the first time, the 2020 assembly is a virtual forum and has been compressed into just two days.

After a plenary session on Monday, resolutions from individual delegations will be introduced Tuesday. Attention will be focused on a draft resolution backed by the European Union and Australia that calls for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China.

The resolution urges an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of "the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19" but does not specifically mention China or Wuhan.

Australia last month called for an independent investigation to determine how the pandemic started, which drew an angry response from China that accused Canberra of "ideological bias and political games" at a time of worldwide emergency.

So far, more than 120 countries have signed on to the resolution.

China is also coming under pressure from a U.S. resolution pushing to grant Taiwan "observer status" at the assembly. This, too, is opposed by Beijing, which has long considered Taiwan a renegade breakaway province rather than an independent nation.

The assembly will vote Monday on the proposal, which needs the support of more than half of member states to pass. Last week, Beijing promised to support Taiwan if it would acknowledge mainland China, effectively renouncing Taipei's claim as the Republic of China. Taiwan refused the request.

While considered unlikely to gain majority support, observers say the level of backing it does receive will be a gauge of worldwide dissatisfaction of Beijing's lack of transparency in its early handling of the outbreak.