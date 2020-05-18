May 18 (UPI) -- The leader of the World Health Organization on Monday promised an independent investigation into its response to the coronavirus pandemic so that the mistakes of this health crisis are never repeated.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in opening remarks at the 73rd World Health Assembly the inquiry will begin at the "earliest appropriate moment" and will review "experience gained and lessons learned" and made recommendations how to improve "national and global pandemic preparedness."

The annual World Health Assembly opened Monday amid calls for such an investigation. The COVID19 outbreak began in December in Wuhan, China, which officials believe was the disease's original epicenter.

Ghebreyesus declared the WHO is "committed to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement" and urged more international support after U.S. President Donald Trump said last month the United States, the WHO's largest donor, will pull funding because the WHO "mishandled" and "covered up" the coronavirus outbreak. He also accused the body of spreading misinformation from China about the virus.

"The world doesn't need another plan, another system, another mechanism, another committee or another organization," Ghebreyesus said. "It needs to strengthen, implement and finance the systems and organizations it has -- including WHO."

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 4.7 million cases and 315,000 deaths.

Monday's assembly is a gathering of delegations from all 194 member states who meet each year to set the WHO's policies and approve its budget. For the first time, the 2020 assembly is a virtual forum and has been compressed into just two days.

After a plenary session on Monday, resolutions from individual delegations will be introduced Tuesday. Attention will be focused on a draft resolution backed by the European Union and Australia that calls for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said Beijing supports a comprehensive investigation as long as it's "objective" and "impartial."

Xi also said China will give $2 billion over two years to help with the COVID-19 response and economic and social development in affected countries, especially developing nations.

RELATED Taiwan rejects request from China to support WHO entry

Australia last month called for an independent investigation to determine how the pandemic started, which drew an angry response from China that accused Canberra of "ideological bias and political games" at a time of worldwide emergency.

So far, more than 120 countries have signed on to the resolution.

China also came under pressure from a U.S.-backed resolution pushing to grant Taiwan "observer status" at the assembly. This, too, was opposed by Beijing, which has long considered Taiwan a renegade breakaway province rather than an independent nation.

The assembly was scheduled to vote Monday on the proposal, but Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Taipei has dropped the effort. Wu said the proposal was unlikely to be included in the assembly's shortened agenda.