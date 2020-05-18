Riot police fire tear gas at demonstrators during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong on September 29, 2019. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Fifteen prominent Hong Kong activists appeared in court Monday to face charges stemming from months of anti-government demonstrations last year.

The group, which includes media owner Jimmy Lai and former attorney Martin Lee Chu-ming, was charged with 58 various counts. Among the charges are accusations of unauthorized assembly and knowingly participating in such assemblies, which carry maximum sentences of five years each.

Prosecutors added a charge of incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly for former lawmakers Albert Ho Chun-yan, Lee Cheuk-yan, Leung Kwok-hung and Cyd Ho Sau-lan and activist Figo Chan Ho-wun at West Kowloon Magistrates Court.

The colonial-era laws against unauthorized assembly are part of Hong Kong's broad Public Order Ordinance. After they were charged Monday, bail was granted and the accused were scheduled to return to court June 15.

"What is on trial here is the human rights of Hong Kong," Kwok-hung said. "We are all on trial."

Hong Kong saw months of mass protests that were initially organized to oppose legislation that would've allowed fugitives in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China. The proposal was eventually dropped but the protests continued and expanded to include other causes, like police brutality.

The demonstrations began in March 2019 and have not yet fully subsided. Recent protests have raised issues with public health amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the mass demonstrations have ceased due to the threat of spreading the virus and lockdown restrictions.

Cheuk-yan, chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, said before the hearing that Beijing and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam provoked last year's mass protests by trying to undermine local freedoms.

Avery Ng, another of the arrested protesters, said the charges are politically motivated.

"I don't understand why we were the only people prosecuted among millions of protesters," he said.