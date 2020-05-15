South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan (L) came to power following a military coup in 1979. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Defense

May 15 (UPI) -- Newly declassified U.S. documents released to the South Korean government are shedding light on U.S.-South Korea exchanges following the Dec. 12 Military Insurrection of 1979, when South Korean Army Major Gen. Chun Doo-hwan, later president, staged a military coup against acting President Choi Kyu-ha.

The documents, which were approved by the U.S. State Department, show evidence William Gleysteen, then U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, was concerned about the decisions Washington would need to make in the wake of the coup, Yonhap reported Friday.

There was "a real danger of further struggle within the Army," as "a minority of younger officers have seized power from the established authorities," Gleysteen said in his telegram messages, referring to the group as "Young Turks," according to the report.

Chun had ordered the arrest of South Korean Army Chief of Staff Jeong Seung-hwa, charging him with the assassination of President Park Chung Hee. Chun also acted without authorization from the acting president.

Following a private meeting with Chun, Gleysteen said Chun tried to conceal evidence he had premeditated the coup. Gleysteen also raised concerns the coup could increase the risk of a North Korean provocation.

The top U.S. diplomat for the Carter administration also said in his messages there was apprehension that Chun's opponents could push back and reverse the coup, thereby expanding the conflict.

"Obviously, Chon and his colleagues would like to enlist our help," Gleysteen wrote.

"While we can easily stress the importance of unity in the military, we may conceivably be faced with some extremely tricky choices in the weeks and months ahead."

Other declassified U.S. documents indicate Gleysteen met with South Korean presidential aides ahead of May 17, 1980, before the expansion of martial law under then-President Chun, local news service Seoul Pyongyang News reported Friday.

The Blue House told Gleysteen the military has completely captured the South Korean government.

Seoul requested the declassified documents from Washington in November, ahead of the 40th anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Uprising, a pro-democracy movement that was quelled under Chun.

Chun currently faces trial for libel in connection to the Gwangju incident.