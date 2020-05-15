Russian Amb. to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora (R) inspected the delivery of food aid to North Korea at the port of Nampo, according to the Russian Embassy's Facebook page. Photo courtesy of Russian Federation Embassy in DPRK

May 15 (UPI) -- Russia has donated 25,000 tons of wheat to North Korea amid international assessments of a food shortage in the country.

The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said in a Facebook post on Thursday Amb. Aleksandr Matsegora visited the North Korean port of Nampo at the time of delivery.

Citing reports from the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization, the Russian Embassy said on social media more than 10 million North Koreans are experiencing food shortages.

In April, the FAO said 10.1 million North Koreans are food insecure, and that one-third of North Korean infants between 6 and 23 months of age are not receiving adequate nutrition.

Additionally, 20 percent of children experience stunted growth, the FAO had said.

On Thursday, the Russian Embassy said "bad weather" had caused droughts that affected North Korea's rice sowing regions in 2019. The Russian wheat was shipped from Novorossiysk, and arrived on a Sierra Leone-flagged ship. The Embassy also said the ship's crew was placed under quarantine during unloading, a reference to North Korea policy amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Russia and North Korea have promoted closer ties following the one-year anniversary of a historic summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

RELATED State Department adds Cuba to counterterrorism blacklist

Matsegora has played a key role in strengthening the connection between the two leaders. Earlier this month, the Russian diplomat delivered a commemorative medal and a certificate from Putin to North Korea's foreign minister, in honor of the North Korean leader.

Russia is delivering food aid to North Korea at a time when the country could be facing a shortage of building supplies for the construction of a new general hospital in Pyongyang, Yonhap reported Friday.

Korean Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun said Friday North Korean builders are "tackling the challenges and difficulties" of the project, ordered by Kim Jong Un in March, with a "spirit of determination to push onward to raise the speed of construction."

The statement could mean the regime is facing significant difficulties in importing construction material during the pandemic, according to Yonhap.