An overview of the extended camps for the newly arrived Rohingya refugees at Kutupalong in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Feb. 12, 2018. The United Nations said Friday the first case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in a refugee at the camp. Photo by Abir Abdullah/EPA-EFE

May 15 (UPI) -- The first case of the coronavirus in a Rohingya refugee in the tightly-packed Bangladeshi Kutapalong settlement in Cox's Bazar has been confirmed, a United Nations agency said Friday, causing fear that it could sweep through camp.

UNHCR representative Andrej Mahecic said Bangladeshi officials said a positive test was also confirmed in one individual who is part of the local Bangladeshi host community.

"There are serious concerns about the potentially severe impact of the virus in a densely populated refugee settlement, sheltering some 860,000 Rohingya refugees," Mahecic said in a videoconference. "Another 400,000 Bangladeshis live in the surrounding host communities. These populations are considered to be among the most at risk globally in this pandemic."

The International Organization for Migration had already set up 35 primary care facilities and three isolation and treatment centers in anticipation of coronavirus infections. The U.N. said those facilities can treat 465 people and offer beds for 250 suffering from serious acute respiratory infections.

Bangladesh has confirmed 17,822 cases of the coronavirus by Wednesday, but added more than 1,100 new cases the same day, according to the World Health Organization. The organization said 269 have died in the country.

"Lockdowns and restrictions in movement are affecting livelihoods of millions across Bangladesh, especially daily wage earners like rickshaw drivers, day laborers who now find themselves unable to meet their basic needs," Elisabeth Byrs, of the World Food Program, said.