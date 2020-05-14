South Korean officials being held responsible for a delayed government response to the Sewol ferry disaster appeared in court on Thursday. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

May 14 (UPI) -- South Korean prosecutors requested an 18-month prison sentence for a former chief of staff to former President Park Geun-hye at a second trial on Thursday in connection to the government's response to the 2014 sinking of the ferry ship Sewol.

Kim Ki-choon, previously convicted of fabricating presidential reports on the ferry disaster, was handed a suspended one-year prison sentence in 2019. Kim is facing potentially more penalties, Yonhap and Newsis reported Thursday.

According to prosecutors, the delayed "poor response" of the presidential Blue House in 2014 led to "mass casualties." The ferry sinking led to the death of more than 300 people, including 250 South Korean high school students.

"The defendants used their powers to evade responsibility and deceive the public," the prosecution said, citing Kim's past conviction for falsifying reports related to Park. Kim was convicted of changing the time Park was briefed on the accident to 10 a.m. from 9:30 a.m.

RELATED State Department adds Cuba to counterterrorism blacklist

Prosecutors also said Kim is guilty of altering documents related to Sewol that were later submitted to the National Assembly.

Kim apologized on Thursday but also said he was in bad health.

"As a former chief of staff, I am ashamed to be in court and extend my apologies to the public," Kim said. "As someone who has been in public office for a long time, I stayed away from graft and corruption and lived an honest life.

"I look forward with hope for a lenient sentence that takes into consideration my more than 80 years of age and my heart condition," the defendant said, according to Newsis.

Kim has appeared in court since 2018, following the fall of Park and the election of President Moon Jae-in.

Kim Jang-soo and Kim Kwan-jin, the two heads of the presidential National Security Office under Park, were acquitted in 2019. On Thursday they appeared in court, where they pleaded their innocence and denied involvement in any misdemeanors in connection to the reporting of the Sewol incident, according to reports.