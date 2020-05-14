Britain's Home Office said Thursday all British and Irish citizens born in Northern Ireland will be treated as European Union citizens for immigration purposes. Photo by Activedia/Pixabay

May 14 (UPI) -- Britain's Home Office said Thursday all British and Irish citizens born in Northern Ireland will be treated as European Union citizens for immigration purposes.

The change ends a three-year battle involving a Northern Ireland woman, Emma De Souza, and the residency rights of her U.S.-born husband. De Souza fought in court to be recognized as Irish by the Home Office, a designation allowed by 1998's Good Friday Agreement.

Jake De Souza, her husband, will now be allowed to stay in Britain indefinitely if he applies for the EU settlement status, an immigration standing for all EU citizens wanting to remain in Britain after Brexit.

"This is great news," Emma De Souza said "To get a concession from the British government and a change in the immigration law is no small feat. It is incredibly satisfying to be considered as EU citizens and will be a great help to all the other families in my situation."

The Home Office made the change in Parliament Thursday.

"This delivers on the commitment the [British] government made in the 'New Decade, New Approach' agreement in January 2020 which restored the power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland," the Home Office said.

The new rules, though, will end when the EU settles immigration status issues with Britain in June 2021.