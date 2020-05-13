Palestinians receive a portion of soup passed out to families in need on May 5 during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
A man hands out meals for Palestinians to break their fast during Ramadan. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
Palestinian boys queue to receive a portion of soup. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
Palestinians children receive soup during Ramadan. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
Palestinians children receive soup during Ramadan. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
Palestinians in need received soup during Ramadan. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
A Palestinian boy showcases Chinese-made "fanous" lanterns for sale in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. The lanterns are used as decoration to celebrate the start of Ramadan. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
Palestinians shop for the holiday, which is marked by fasting during the day. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
Social distancing rules and shelter-in-place orders globally will force Muslims to celebrate Ramadan differently this year. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
The monthlong observance is among the most sacred practices. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
A Palestinian baker prepares "Qatayef," traditional pancakes that are popular during holiday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
A vendor sells dried fruit. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
A craftsman fashions a traditional "fanous." Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
The bright colors of a "fanous" give view to a lantern workshop. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
An overview of the empty plaza of the locked Al Aqsa Mosque compound, including the Dome of the Rock. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
More than 1.8 billion Muslims around the world are preparing for the holiest month of the year. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Ramadan is the holy month-long period when the faithful fast in a time of spiritual discipline and reflection. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Many Ramadan traditions will be altered for the pandemic, such as iftar, when the daily fast is broken, evening prayers at mosques, and Eid al-Fitr festivities at the end of the month. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
While some countries are locking down, Turkey plans to allow
expatriates to return for the holy month. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
A woman walks through the Old City of Jerusalem wearing a mask. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Muslim clerics have announced the Al Aqsa Mosque will remain closed for the holy month, beginning the evening of April 23. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
A vendor wears a mask as shoppers visit his stand in preparation for Ramadan. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
A shopper wears a mask and gloves to protect against the spread of the coronavirus on April 22, the day before Ramadan begins. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo