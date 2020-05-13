Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon emphasized on Wednesday fostering new industries and expanding social safety nets as part of the government’s response in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

May 13 (UPI) -- The policies of former U.S. Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy are being held as examples in South Korea, where the government is calling for a series of programs to fight back a deepening recession amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling Democratic Party and the administration of President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday at a public discussion Roosevelt's New Deal is an example of leadership and recovery.

Lee Gwang-jae, head of South Korea's "post-corona" task force, said Wednesday Roosevelt's programs culminated in the "construction of the Hoover Dam, drawing 1 million tourists, and the creation of social security," Yonhap reported.

Lee referred to former President Kennedy, who "created NASA and created a United States that ranked first in all areas of the sciences."

The South Korean official also mentioned the need to pursue programs similar to the Green New Deal, a proposed package of U.S. legislation that was sponsored by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, in 2019.

"It is time to take on a great challenge," Lee said, referring to plans for state-funded ventures in the life sciences, digital platforms, smart cities and the environment.

Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who was recently elected to a seat in the National Assembly, emphasized fostering new industries and expanding social safety nets as part of the government's response in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea's COVID-19 situation has mostly stabilized since April. The country held national elections for parliament on April 15, while enforcing social distancing guidelines at polling stations.

Seoul's Democrats won a landslide victory last month. On Wednesday the ruling party officially launched its new majority in parliament, a total of 177 seats, News 1 reported.

A party spokeswoman said allegations against lawmaker-elect Yoon Mi-hyang, a South Korean activist on comfort women issues, are negatively impacting social justice causes.

Je Youn-kyung said the allegations are "an insult" to all victims and used the term "fake news" to describe the allegations.

Yoon has been accused of misappropriating funds reserved for the survivors of Japanese wartime brothels. Former comfort woman Lee Yong-soo charged Yoon with misconduct last week.