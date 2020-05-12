A South Korean organization in charge of weekly comfort women rallies outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul is in the spotlight following claims the group misappropriated funds from victims of Japanese wartime policy. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- A prominent South Korean activist who advanced the cause of former comfort women is at the center of attention for her role during the creation of the Japanese-funded Reconciliation and Healing Foundation in 2015.

Yoon Mi-hyang, the president of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, has been charged with not notifying past victims of Japanese wartime policy about the fund, which was later rejected by the women.

Former comfort woman Lee Yong-soo said last week at a press conference Yoon, a lawmaker-elect with the ruling Democratic Party, "knew of the $10 million fund," Newsis reported Tuesday.

"Only the victims did not know," Lee had said.

The creation of the foundation was rejected among many of the former comfort women, including Kim Bok-dong, a prominent survivor who was one of the first women to break the silence on her experience as a wartime sex slave. At the time, the Korean Council had claimed the government did not consult the group before creating the fund.

Those claims are being challenged in Seoul.

Cho Tae-yong, a former deputy minister with the National Security Office at the presidential Blue House during the Park Geun-hye administration, recently said he received a report at the time a foreign ministry official had "sufficiently discussed" the details of the agreement with Japan at the time with Yoon.

The Korean Council is fighting back charges Yoon had foreknowledge of the Japanese fund.

On Monday the group told reporters they were not notified of the deal with Tokyo until Dec. 27, 2015, a day before the formal announcement. They also said they were not informed of the $10 million amount ahead of time. The foreign ministry supported some of the claims on Tuesday.

As the war of words escalates between Yoon and her opponents, a defendant accused of embezzling funds from another comfort woman was acquitted on Tuesday, according to Yonhap.

The defendant, a South Korean man in his 70s, was found not guilty of embezzling nearly $200,000 in funds from 2012 to 2016. He was acting as a guardian for former comfort woman Lee Gwi-nyeo, a South Korean court ruled Tuesday. Lee died in 2018.