Security forces respond to an attack Tuesday at a medical facility in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo by Hedayatullah Amid/EPA-EFE

May 12 (UPI) -- At least 14 people were killed, including two newborns, Tuesday during an attack at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, authorities said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aryan told CBS News the attack also left some new mothers and nurses dead at the maternity clinic run by Doctors Without Borders. Fifteen people sustained injuries.

Witnesses heard gunfire and two explosions at the onset of the attacks by suicide bombers, officials said.

Aryan said several assailants were involved in the attack. He said special forces killed all attackers during a "clearing operation."

The special forces also moved about 100 people to safety.

The 100-bed facility is located in the minority Shiite Hazara community of the Afghan capital.

The Taliban, which signed a peace deal with the United States in February, denied responsibility for the assault.