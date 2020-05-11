The South Korean activist group in charge of Wednesday rallies outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul is under public scrutiny following charges of misusing public funds. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Members of South Korea's ruling and opposition parties are calling for an investigation into an activist suspected of misusing funds reserved for former comfort women.

Lee Hae-chan, leader of the ruling Democratic Party, said Monday an investigation that "prudently delves into the facts of relevance" should be launched, News 1 reported.

The statement comes only days after Lee Yong-soo, a former South Korean comfort woman, said women like herself have been "used" by the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, while being deprived of funds collected from the public.

Lee also said Yoon Mi-hyang, president of the Korean Council, should not serve in Seoul's National Assembly. Yoon was recently appointed to a seat in South Korean parliament by the ruling Democratic Party, but concern is growing among South Korea's Democrats.

Lawmaker Kang Byung-won said Monday during an interview on South Korea's CBS Radio an investigation is necessary to "clear up any misunderstanding" about Yoon and the Korean Council.

Main opposition conservatives gave a more critical assessment of Yoon.

Cho Hae-jin, lawmaker-elect with the United Future Party, told CBS Radio the Korean Council "not once" forwarded collected funds to the aging victims of Japanese wartime policy.

"For four years, starting in 2016, [the Korean Council] gathered more than $4 million in collections, but only about $735,000 was paid to the victims, while the remaining money was used for other purposes," Cho said.

Yoon's private spending is also falling under scrutiny.

Newsis reported Monday Cho raised the issue of Yoon's spending on education for her child.

Cho said Yoon's daughter, who is studying piano in the United States, would have not been able to finance her studies based solely on the Yoon family income.

Yoon's party issued a statement in response on Monday, and has said Yoon's family had reserved funds -- compensation from a past wrongful conviction of her husband -- that are being used for tuition spending overseas, according to the report.